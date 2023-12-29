Walker is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a right thumb sprain.
Walker suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to San Antonio but returned to the game, finishing with six points, nine rebounds, a steal and a block in 30 minutes. With Portland shorthanded again, Walker should see a sizable role if cleared to suit up.
