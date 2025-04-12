Walker finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 103-86 loss to the Warriors.
With several Portland starters taking a seat, Walker took on a larger role in the rotation and logged his best scoring total since early March. The Colorado product should play a key role in the Trail Blazers' youth-based rebuild, which showed some promise in the closing weeks. Walker saw his seasonal averages plummet this season, as the addition of Deni Avdija kept Walker from breaking into the first unit.
