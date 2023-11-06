Walker ended Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Grizzlies with five points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 16 minutes.

Walker struggled from the field again but continues to be a solid source of rebounds and defensive production. Across seven appearances, the rookie is averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 13.1 minutes per game. Walker may see increased playing time if Robert Williams, who left Sunday's game with a knee injury, is sidelined for an extended period.