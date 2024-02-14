Walker will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
With Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Scoot Henderson (foot) active, the Trail Blazers will utilize a smaller lineup with Toumani Camara replacing Walker in the first unit. Walker still figures to play a key role for Portland despite this move.
