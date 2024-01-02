Walker totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 109-88 loss to the Suns.

Portland has been without Deandre Ayton (knee) for the past four games, and he didn't travel with the team for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. Walker has really stepped up for the shorthanded Trail Blazers lately, and over his last four games he averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.7 minutes. During that stretch, Walker has been a ninth-round value in standard fantasy formats.