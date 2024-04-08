Walker finished with 14 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 loss to the Celtics.

Walker led all players in Sunday's game in rebounds while ending two boards shy of the 20-rebound mark and finishing as one of two players with a double-double in a balanced performance. Walker has hauled in 18 or more rebounds in two games this season, both of which have occurred over the last two outings. He has now recorded a double-double in three straight contests.