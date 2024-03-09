Walker (hip) will be sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Walker was given a questionable tag heading into the night, but the Trail Blazers will ultimately err on the side of caution with him. With Jerami Grant (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (hand) ruled out, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray, Duop Reath and Moses Brown project to be the main candidates for minutes in Portland's frontcourt. Walker's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Toronto.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Iffy for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Slides to second unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Gets chance with starters•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Second consecutive double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Double-double off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Cleared to play Friday•