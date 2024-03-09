Walker (hip) will be sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Walker was given a questionable tag heading into the night, but the Trail Blazers will ultimately err on the side of caution with him. With Jerami Grant (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (hand) ruled out, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray, Duop Reath and Moses Brown project to be the main candidates for minutes in Portland's frontcourt. Walker's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Toronto.