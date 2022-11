Walker closed Thursday's 106-95 win over New Orleans with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in eight minutes.

Walker had seen double-digit minutes in his previous two appearances due to numerous injuries in the Trail Blazers' rotation, but that increased action subsided a bit in this one and could decrease further as the team gets healthier. The rookie's fantasy production is nothing to write home about, and he's well off the fantasy radar at this point.