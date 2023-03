Walker closed Monday's 124-90 loss to the Pelicans with seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes.

With Portland banged up, Walker has found his way back into the rotation lately and saw a season-high 25 minutes Monday. Over his past three games, Walker has totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals in 21.0 minutes per game.