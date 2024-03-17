Walker (hip) tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 17 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 126-107 loss to the Pelicans.

Back in action after missing Portland's previous five games with right hip inflammation, Walker recaptured a role in the rotation and finished a minus-12 during his time on the court. The Trail Blazers were without Jerami Grant (hamstring) and Matisse Thybulle (ankle) on Saturday, so Walker may be more likely to see his playing time decline than increase if both injured players are able to return to action in the near future.