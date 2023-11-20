Walker ended with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 loss to Oklahoma City.

After the game got out of hand, Portland handed the keys to the bench, and Walker fared the best out of the group. If you exclude Walker's stat line, the bench produced only 23 points, which s lousy compared to the amount of court time they recorded. The Colorado product is already seeing a signficant uptick in his second season with the Trail Blazers, and he's come in handy as a second-unit support option for the injury-depleted starting lineup.