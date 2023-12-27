Walker had 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 victory over the Kings.

Portland's reserves came to play in Tuesday's win, as Walker and two other bench players outplayed others in the starting lineup. The blowout contributed to increased production from the bench, but Walker's totals are not surprising considering his recent results. Although his scoring totals have been in the single-digits, he is rebounding the ball at a decent clip and recorded 11 boards in a recent game against the Wizards. An increase in minutes would help his value, he's not productive enough for fantasy relevancy at this point.