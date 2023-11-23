Walker had 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Jazz.

Walker has been inconsistent for most of the season, but he's now scored in double figures in four of his last six appearances. He also posted double-digit rebounds for the first time this season Wednesday en route to the first double-double of his career. He's now averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game to begin the year.