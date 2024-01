Walker registered eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over the 76ers.

Walker has posted at least nine rebounds on four occasions since entering the starting lineup nine games ago. Averaging 30.2 minutes over that span, Walker's increased usage should allow his 21.0 percent defensive rebounding rate -- which ranks in the 76th percentile among forwards -- to yield fantasy relevant production in the rebounding column moving forward.