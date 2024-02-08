Walker (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Walker is dealing with a minor ankle issue, but it doesn't look like it'll keep him out of Thursday's game. Deandre Ayton is questionable, and if he's forced to the sidelines, that might translate to some additional minutes for Walker at the five-spot.
