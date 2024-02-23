Watch Now:

Walker is questionable for Friday's game against Denver due to a right ankle sprain.

This is a new issue for Walker, as he was healthy entering the All-Star break. Walker had been playing a ton of minutes for Portland since the new year, but his role did decrease in his last two games with an average of 20.5 minutes per game. If he's unavailable to play, Portland could turn to Kris Murray to soak up some minutes.

