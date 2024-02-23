Walker is questionable for Friday's game against Denver due to a right ankle sprain.
This is a new issue for Walker, as he was healthy entering the All-Star break. Walker had been playing a ton of minutes for Portland since the new year, but his role did decrease in his last two games with an average of 20.5 minutes per game. If he's unavailable to play, Portland could turn to Kris Murray to soak up some minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Moves to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Double-double against Detroit•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Starting against Detroit•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Probable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Pounds the glass again•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Good to go Sunday•