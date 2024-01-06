Walker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Walker picked up his left knee injury Wednesday against the Mavericks and was held out of Friday's rematch. The questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day, but Portland will be hoping he can give it a go with Deandre Ayton (knee) ruled out once again. If Walker sits for a second straight game, the Blazers will likely rely on Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle.