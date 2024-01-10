Walker (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Walker has missed the last three games due to a sore left knee, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to action Thursday. If he's available and fully healthy, he could see slightly more playing time than usual since Deandre Ayton (knee) is considered doubtful.
