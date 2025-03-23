Walker (concussion) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Walker has missed the last four games for the Trail Blazers with a concussion. If he's ruled out against the defending NBA champions on Sunday, the next opportunity for the 22-year-old to get back on the floor for Portland will be Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
