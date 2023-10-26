Walker isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's season opener against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Walker will be replaced by Jerami Grant in the starting lineup Wednesday. Walker made just 56 appearances for Portland last season but projects to be the team's backup power forward in 2023-24.
