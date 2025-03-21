Walker (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Walker will miss a fourth straight game for the Trail Blazers due to a concussion. The next opportunity for the 22-year-old forward to get back on the floor for Portland will be Sunday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Out again Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Not playing Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Available Sunday•