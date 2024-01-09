Walker (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Walker's absence streak will extend to three games Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with left knee soreness. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Thunder.
