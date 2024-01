Walker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Walker will miss a second straight game due to left knee soreness. Deandre Ayton (knee), Matisse Thybulle (foot) and Moses Brown (wrist) are also out, so Kris Murray, Ibou Badji and Rayan Rupert could play significant minutes versus Brooklyn.