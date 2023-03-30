Walker chipped in 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-80 loss to the Kings.
Walker played at least 20 minutes for the third time over his past four appearances and scored in double figures for the second time during that stretch. As long as Portland continues to have a long injury list, Walker should have plenty of opportunities off the bench during the final weeks of the regular season.
