Walker chipped in 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Walker popped for a season-high 16 points, notching his third double-digit performance over his past four games. During that stretch, the rookie second-round pick has averaged 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.5 minutes, and he figures to continue taking advantage of elevated playing time with multiple Trail Blazers shut down for the remainder of the regular season.