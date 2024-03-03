Walker chipped in 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Walker notched his seventh double-double of the season Saturday, and perhaps surprisingly, this is the fourth time he has reached that feat while coming off the bench. The second-year big man out of Colorado has struggled with consistency in his sophomore season, but he's experiencing progress compared to his rookie year, and his season-long stats have also reflected that uptick in play. Walker is averaging 8.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.