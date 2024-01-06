Walker (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official sitereports.

Walker was initially listed as doubtful after he experienced left knee soreness following Wednesday's 126-97 loss to Dallas, so it's not surprising that he's been downgraded to out. The Trail Blazers are already shorthanded in the frontcourt, so more minutes could open up for the likes of Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle.