Walker will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Walker made a spot start Monday and logged four points and eight rebounds across 28 minutes, but he'll rejoin the reserves with Jerami Grant healthy. In 41 games off the bench, Walker is averaging 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Gets chance with starters•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Second consecutive double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Double-double off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Questionable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Moves to bench•