Walker supplied 25 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 134-128 win over the Spurs.

Walker was outstanding off the bench for the Trail Blazers on Friday, finishing as one of the team's top scorers and coming up huge in the clutch when the Blazers needed him the most. This career-high 25-point outing also represented his 10th game with double-digit scoring figures in the season, and while he's trending in the right direction, his fantasy upside will be capped as long as he remains on a bench role.