Walker is starting Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Walker draws the start at power forward in this one with the Blazers resting Jerami Grant. Walker will have a chance to solidify his role in the team's rotation with what figures to be a sizeable workload Monday evening.
