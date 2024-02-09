Walker (ankle) is in the starting lineup to face the Pistons on Thursday.

Walker was listed as questionable for this game due to a right ankle sprain, but he will remain in the starting lineup here. Walker has started in each of Portland's last 12 games, averaging 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. It wouldn't be shocking if he experiences an uptick in usage due to the team's lack of frontcourt depth, as Duop Reath (knee) and Deandre Ayton (illness) are both out for this game.