Walker will start Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Walker will get the nod at center due to the lack of depth in the Blazers frontcourt. Deandre Ayton (illness) and Robert Williams (not injury related) are out, while Donovan Clingan will operate under a minute restriction, so Walker is the next man up to start at the center position. Walker averages 3.0 points and 3.1 rebounds across 10.8 minutes per game this season. This will be his first start of the 2024-25 campaign.