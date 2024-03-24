Walker had 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to the Nuggets.

The door was open for Walker to produce with a slew of starters on the sidelines. The Colorado product figures to be a key part of Portland's rebuild as they take stock of the value remaining on the roster, and Walker's increased role this season is an encouraging sign for his future with the team. As the 2023-24 campaign winds down, Walker is a likely candidate for increased production.