Walker (hip) is now listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Pelicans.
Walker was originally deemed doubtful for this contest, so he is seemingly trending in the right direction. He is looking to return from a five-game absence due to inflammation in his right hip. More clarity on the 21-year-old's status should come after he tests things out during pregame warmups.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Won't play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Closing in on return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Out again Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Remains sidelined•