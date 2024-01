Walker (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official sitereports.

Walker was initially listed as doubtful after he picked up his knee injury Wednesday versus Dallas, so it's not a surprise to see him ruled out. The Trail Blazers are already shorthanded in the frontcourt, so there could be a lot of opportunities for guys like Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle.