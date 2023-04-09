Walker will not return to Sunday's game due to a left knee strain.
Walker will end his evening with nine points, three rebounds and two turnovers across 21 minutes. Portland's season is done, so Walker will have plenty of time to rest up and recover from this knee injury.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Scores season-high 16 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Another double-figure performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Plays 25 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Claims rotation spot•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Double-digit minutes in loss•