Walker has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to a left knee injury. He'll finish the contest with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 17 minutes.

Walker started the second half in place of Ibou Badji, but exited the contest at the 8:58 mark and will not return. With the Trail Blazers already down Duop Reath due to ejection and Ibou Badji having five personal fouls, Portland will likely be forced to play small for the remainder of the contest. However, with the deficit nearly 30 with 2:30 left in the third, the Trail Blazers could empty their bench early. Walker's next chance to play will come Friday at Dallas.