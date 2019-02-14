Layman ended with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 victory over Golden State.

Layman continues to defy the odds, churning out another double-digit scoring game. He is consistently playing the most minutes off the bench for the Trail Blazers and has certainly forced his way into the standard league conversation. He typically provides points and threes on high-efficiency which does limit his upside but owners in competitive leagues should at least consider him while he is hot.