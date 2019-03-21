Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Bounces back in win
Layman finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Layman drew a second straight start in place of C.J. McCollum (knee), but he was exponentially more productive than on Monday against the Pacers. The 25-year-old had logged just 14 minutes and turned in a scoreless effort in that contest, with a trio of rebounds serving as his only stats on the night. Layman logged a solid amount of minutes Wednesday despite accruing four fouls, and his production was on par with that which he's often generated off the bench over the course of the campaign. With McCollum still slated to miss at least Saturday's game against the Pistons, Layman should be in for one more spot start at minimum.
