Layman ended with 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 victory over Phoenix.

Layman exploded for a career-high 24 points Thursday, going 10-of-13 from the field including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Layman scored his first 17 points in just seven minutes on the floor as the Trail Blazers put this one out of reach early. Given Layman had been out of the rotation for the previous five games, this is likely not going to repeat itself any time soon. Leave him on the waivers at this stage.