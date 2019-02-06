Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Career-high scoring tally
Layman totaled 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-108 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.
The third-year wing was already enjoying a career-best season prior to Tuesday, although that hadn't necessarily equated to eye-popping numbers given his bench role. However, Tuesday's output was starter-quality production, fitting given that Layman outpaced his first-unit counterpart at small forward, Maurice Harkless, by 16 minutes. The extended run led to a career-high scoring total for Layman, who now has a trio of 20-point-or-better efforts in the last seven games. Layman has hit double digits in the scoring column in eight of his last 10 contests overall, easily the most prolific offensive stretch of his career. The Maryland product is also putting in solid work on the boards, as he's hauled in between five and eight rebounds in four straight. Even if Harkless continues to hold down the starting job at the three, the depth chart slotting could become increasingly irrelevant if Layman manages to keep up a similar caliber of production to that of recent contests.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Solid effort off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Plays season-high 33 minutes in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 12 points in 25 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 18 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Underwhelming numbers as starter•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Will start Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...