Layman totaled 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-108 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.

The third-year wing was already enjoying a career-best season prior to Tuesday, although that hadn't necessarily equated to eye-popping numbers given his bench role. However, Tuesday's output was starter-quality production, fitting given that Layman outpaced his first-unit counterpart at small forward, Maurice Harkless, by 16 minutes. The extended run led to a career-high scoring total for Layman, who now has a trio of 20-point-or-better efforts in the last seven games. Layman has hit double digits in the scoring column in eight of his last 10 contests overall, easily the most prolific offensive stretch of his career. The Maryland product is also putting in solid work on the boards, as he's hauled in between five and eight rebounds in four straight. Even if Harkless continues to hold down the starting job at the three, the depth chart slotting could become increasingly irrelevant if Layman manages to keep up a similar caliber of production to that of recent contests.