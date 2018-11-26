Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Coming off bench Sunday
Layman will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Jake Layman has been a member of the starting lineup since the start of the season while Moe Harkless has dealt with a lingering knee injury. While Harkless is still on a 20 minutes limit, the Blazers have elected to insert him back into the starting five, which will send Layman back to the bench.
