Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Continues producing as starter
Layman pitched in 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 15 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
Layman was highly efficient and aggressive with his shot selection, leading to a solid point total despite the fact the third-year wing played the fewest minutes on the starting five by far. The 24-year-old continues to hold down the starting small forward role for the moment in the absence of Maurice Harkless (knee), a role that's still only affording him minutes in the teens. However, Layman has parlayed the opportunity into serviceable scoring production relative to playing time on several occasions, and he's managed a pair of double-digit scoring efforts over the first four games of November.
