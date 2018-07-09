Layman had 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in Sunday's summer league win over Atlanta.

The former Maryland standout hasn't made much of an impact at the NBA level through his first two seasons, but he's been impressive in small doses when given the opportunity. Through two games in Vegas, Layman holds averages of 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, though he's yet to hand out an assist. On Sunday, Layman added two steals and two blocks to his line.