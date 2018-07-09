Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Drops 23 in win over Hawks
Layman had 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in Sunday's summer league win over Atlanta.
The former Maryland standout hasn't made much of an impact at the NBA level through his first two seasons, but he's been impressive in small doses when given the opportunity. Through two games in Vegas, Layman holds averages of 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, though he's yet to hand out an assist. On Sunday, Layman added two steals and two blocks to his line.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores in nearly two months•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Leads team with 24 in final preseason game•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 10 off bench Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Has rough night from the floor•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...