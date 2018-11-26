Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Drops out of rotation
Layman (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Clippers.
Layman had started Portland's first 19 games of the season but generally failed to make an impact with averages of 5.1 points and 2.3 boards in 15.8 minutes. Since Maurice Harkless was two games removed from a multi-week absence due to a knee issue, coach Terry Stotts felt comfortable shaking up the lineup, as Harkless swapped in for Layman as the starting small forward. Harkless essentially absorbed Layman's minutes, with Seth Curry and Evan Turner operating as the primary wings off the bench. Harkless should have fewer restrictions as he becomes further removed from the injury, so expect Layman to remain on the outside of the rotation until further notice.
