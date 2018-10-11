Layman poured in 28 points (10-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 116-83 preseason win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Layman was on fire throughout the night, displaying an unprecedented hot hand while compiling a game-high scoring total. The third-year forward has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts this preseason after a productive summer league stint, but it remains to be seen how much of a role he'll be able to carve out during the regular season behind Maurice Harkless (knee) and Evan Turner (shoulder) at the three.