Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Goes wire to wire in start
Layman produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 48 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 136-131 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Layman returned to the starting lineup as a de facto co-elder statesman alongside Meyers Leonard on Wednesday, with the duo playing alongside the less experienced trio of Skal Labissiere, Gary Trent, Jr. and Anfernee Simons. Layman turned in an efficient shooting effort overall, leading to his third double-digit scoring effort of April. The 25-year-old finished the regular season with career highs in points (7.6), rebounds (3.1) and minutes (18.7) and will play an important complementary role in the playoffs.
