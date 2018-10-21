Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Grabs six boards in Saturday's win
Layman collected five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and one block in 16 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over the Spurs.
Layman drew a second straight start at small forward with Maurice Harkless (knee) coming off the bench. Harkless has nevertheless earned more time than Layman in both games even despite the injury, plus Layman's contributions have been modest. Even if he does hold onto the starting gig, he'll need to earn way more minutes before he's worthy of consideration outside of the very deepest leagues.
