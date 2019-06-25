Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Headed for restricted free agency
The Trail Blazers extended a qualifying offer to Layman on Tuesday, making him an restricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Layman is coming off his most productive NBA season in 2018-19, posting career-bests across the board. Layman will have the opportunity to see what kind of value the market has him set at, and if he signs an offer sheet with another team, Portland will have three days to match. Given how much the league values versatile wings like Layman, there will surely be a market for him once free agency begins.
