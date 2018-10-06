Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Highly efficient in start
Layman totaled 13 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and one rebound across 11 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 115-93 preseason win over the Suns on Friday.
The third-year pro drew another start in place of Maurice Harkless (knee) and made good use of it, significantly improving his numbers over those of his preseason debut last Saturday (four points on 2-for-10 shooting). The 24-year-old Layman was red-hot during summer league play, but it remains to be seen if that momentum will carry over after he was a complete non-factor over his first pair of pro campaigns.
